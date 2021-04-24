Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

New Delhi: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday (April 24) informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 64-year-old has been admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister also asked those who were in his contact to take care of their health.

"I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital," the Deputy CM tweeted.

"I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health," Patel added.

The Gujarat Deputy CM had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine nearly a month ago.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Patel participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday.

On Friday, Gujarat reported 13,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 4,67,640. The state’s death toll climbed over 6,000 mark, to reach 6,019 as 142 more patients lost their lives. While the state has currently 99,744 active cases, as per the state Health Ministry data.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV