Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Attacks BJP Over 17th Question Paper Leak

Days after the Gujarat government was forced to cancel the junior clerk exam due to a paper leak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP government while expressing his despair over the paper leak scam. The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board cancelled the Junior Clerk recruitment exam owing to a paper leak. Taking on Twitter, Gehlot said that paper leak incidents have become a serious problem.

"Today the Panchayat Service Selection Board in Gujarat has cancelled the recruitment exam of Junior Clerk due to a paper leak. This shows that paper leak has become a critical problem across the country. This is the 17th paper leak in Gujarat in the last year. There have been complaints of paper leaks and irregularities in Army Recruitment, High Court Recruitment, even DRDO Recruitment, which shows how serious this problem is. In Rajasthan, strict action has been taken regarding paper leak seriously," said Gehlot.

He further said that the state government arrested and sent those involved in the paper leak racket to prison. "People involved in paper leak were sent to jail, sacked from their jobs and illegal properties of mafias were demolished," he said.

आज गुजरात में पंचायत सर्विस सेलेक्शन बोर्ड ने जूनियर क्लर्क की भर्ती परीक्षा पेपर लीक के कारण रद्द की है। यह दिखाता है कि देशभर में पेपर लीक एक विकट समस्या बन गया है। गुजरात में यह पिछले सालों में 17वां पेपर लीक है।

1/2 January 29, 2023

The Rajasthan Chief Minister further said, "I hope that other governments will also work with the same seriousness keeping in mind the future of the youth. All governments should consider finding a comprehensive solution to the nation-wide problem of paper leak so that the future of the youth can be secured."

Earlier yesterday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested 15 accused from Vadodara with question papers after the Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam which was scheduled for 11 am and was postponed due to a paper leak in Jamnagar. Students and their parents who had reached the Jamnagar centre for the exam expressed disappointment and anger while demanding strict action by the government against the culprits. Notably, a total of 26,882 students were registered for the exam in Jamnagar, while more than 7,00,000 people were expected to sit in the examination across the state.