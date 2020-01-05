Gujarat: Man held for abducting, raping two-year-old in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Police on Saturday (January 4) arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a two and a half-year-old girl here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Deepan Bhadran. "Police have arrested one person in connection with the rape of a two and a half-year-old girl. The girl had gone missing from her house on December 28 last year," Bhadran was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to the official, the accused was employed as a security guard in a private company and used to live near the victim's house. On December 28, in the afternoon, he noticed the girl playing near a party lot when he lured the minor and took her on his motorcycle to a deserted spot where he raped her. The girl was recovered in an injured condition from the desolate spot on the next day by a passerby who informed the police.

The medical report of the girl confirmed rape and an FIR was lodged against some unknown person for rape and abduction. The girl's parents are daily wage labourers.

Based on technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the police found out that the bike belonged to the security guard who was then arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday. During interrogation, he admitted to his crime.

Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)