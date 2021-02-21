Gujarat Municipal Election 2021: Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad, exudes confidence of BJP's victory

Ahmedabad: As Gujarat civil polls are underway, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 21) cast his vote at a polling booth for election to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and expressed confidence that the BJP will win in Gujarat.

Tight security arrangements were made at the polling booth where Shah and his family members cast their votes. After casting his vote, the senior BJP leader and his family members also offered prayers at the Kamnath Mahadev temple located nearby.

The polling began from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting will take place on February 23. The six cities going to polls in Gujarat on Sunday include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

There are 2276 candidates in the fray for a total of 575 seats. As many as 577 candidates from BJP, 566 candidates from Congress, 91 candidates from NCP, 470 candidates from AAP and 353 candidates from other parties and 228 independents are contesting.

A total of 1,14,66,973 voters are expected to cast their vote.

Nearly 43,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, state Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told PTI on Friday.