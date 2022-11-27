topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT

Gujarat: Paramilitary jawan deployed on poll duty shoots dead 2 colleagues after brawl

Gujarat: The firing between Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel occurred at a cyclone relief centre at Tukda Gosa, where they were lodged.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 06:43 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were shot dead in Gujarat
  • The firing between Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel occurred at a cyclone relief centre

Trending Photos

Gujarat: Paramilitary jawan deployed on poll duty shoots dead 2 colleagues after brawl

Two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were shot dead and two sustained gun injuries after their colleague opened fire at them following a brawl, near Gujarat`s Porbandar, where they were deployed for poll duty ahead of state Assembly election. The injured were shifted to Porbandar civil hospital. They all belong to Manipur.

The firing between Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel occurred at a cyclone relief centre at Tukda Gosa, where they were lodged.

"One jawan died on the spot while the other injured were brought to Porbandar Bhavsinghji Hospital for treatment," officials said. "An incident of firing was reported around 7 pm today people wherein two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for Assembly election duty have died and the other two have been admitted to a nearby hospital. After giving primary treatment to the injured they were referred to Jamnagar medical college for further treatment.

"The situation is under control, and forces have been deployed at the site," Ashok Sharma Probandar DM said. The reason behind the fight is yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.

Live Tv

GujaratGujarat pollsGujarat electionsGujarat Assembly elections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data