Gujarat police arrests 80 for consuming alcohol

Valsad: Before the new year celebrations, Gujarat's Valsad Police has launched a special operation on the border of Daman and Selvas on December 30 and 31 to keep a check at those consuming alcohol. Till now the police has arrested 80 people for consuming alcohol.

The police is running a drive against the people who consume alcohol and is also seen making use of breath analyzer to keep a check on them. The police is taking strict action against the people who are coming out at streets and drinking alcohol.

Even after imposition of liquor ban in the state several people abolish the rule and are seen consuming liquor especially during the time of new year celebrations. Even after strict prohibition aginst selling and consumption of alcohol, illegal liquor are being seized by police every day.

Gujarat is among the three states in India were there is ban in consumption and selling of liquor in India. The other states include Bihar and Nagaland.