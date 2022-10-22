Gujarat shocker: Toothbrush, sanitiser inserted in college student's private parts in ragging case

New Delhi: A first-year BBA student in Rajkot, Gujarat was brutally assaulted by a group of students as part of a horrific ragging act as per reports. The accused even filmed the victim while he was taking a bath. The students then blackmailed the 19-year-old boy and sexually assaulted him. According to several news reports, the students told him to choose between cutting off his private parts, cutting his ears, or jumping off the roof of the hostel. Then they told him if he couldn't comply with either, they will insert objects into his private parts. The students allegedly inserted a toothbrush, a pencil, and sanitizer in the victim's private parts.

The police have registered a complaint in the matter and have detained 3 of the accused.

The boy first confided in his sister about the incident while speaking to her on the phone. Later, his father complained about the matter to the police on Oct 20. The police also conducted a medical test to confirm the victim's statement.