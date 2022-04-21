Lucknow: A BDS first-year student from Jharkhand has alleged ragging and harassment by his seniors at the Saraswati Dental College in Lucknow.

In his police complaint, the student alleged that he was brutally beaten up by his seniors after he refused to dance to an indecent song. The victim is a resident of Rehla Palamu Rehal village in Jharkhand.

In his police complaint, the aggrieved student also accused the college management of negligence in his case. The student alleged that he was being mentally harassed by his seniors for the past one month.

Narrating the whole incident, he told the police officials at the BBD police station that he was forced to dance to the tunes of an indecent song. On refusing to dance, he was thrashed by his seniors who also robbed his cash and gold chain.

BBD police station in-charge AK Singh said that a complaint has been lodged against the senior students on behalf of the junior student and legal action will be taken after the investigation.

