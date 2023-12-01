trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694209
Gujarat: Six Dead After Consuming Cough Syrup In Kheda, 7 Arrested

Police officials further informed that one in Godadra, two in Kapodra, two in Varachha, one in Poona, and one accused in the Amroli area have been arrested.

|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
SURAT: Seven people have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the cough syrup case, which led to the killing of six people in Kheda, police said on Friday. Police said that raids were conducted at seven places in Surat related to the cough syrup case and a total of 2195 bottles were seized.

"After the incident of the deaths of six people due to the drinking of Ayurvedic syrup in Kheda, police were deployed across Gujarat to arrest the sellers of Ayurvedic syrup. After this, the Special Operation Group of Surat Police has had great success. Surat Police has seized 2195 bottles," Rajdeep Nakum, DCP, SOG Surat said.

Police officials further informed that one in Godadra, two in Kapodra, two in Varachha, one in Poona, and one accused in the Amroli area have been arrested.

"The amount of alcohol in the syrup that has been seized is being investigated. An investigation will be started after the police submit the FSL report for all the seized syrups," DCP Nakum said.

Further investigation is underway.

