Guru Jambheshwar University postpones exams amid coronavirus scare

Hisar: With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India Haryana's Guru Jambheshwar University (GJU) cancelled exams as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of virus. The exams in the university were scheduled to begin from March 16 and would continue till March 31.

The university gave the information by issuing a notice, which said that all the theory and practical examinations have been postponed and the new dates will be released later.

The notice read, ''It is notified for information of all concerned that due to precautionary measures taken by the Govt. of Haryana regarding Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19), all the theory and practical examinations already scheduled to be held from 16.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 have been postponed and new date sheet for these examinations will be released later on.''

Several other universities and educational institutions across India have also taken strict action to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. On Friday, some of India's top universities like Jamia Millia Islamia, IIT Delhi, DU, JNU, IIT Kharagpur has suspended the classes till March 31.

Issuing a notice, Jamia Millia Islamia university administration said, "The face-to-face/ group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March." The notice further added, "Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online."

The university also announced to close all schools run by it till March 31. However, the board exams will continue to be conducted said the university administration.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has asked its students to leave the hostel rooms till March 31 with the exception of foreign students and PhD scholars to avoid the spread of virus amongst the students.

India has reported 83 coronavirus positive cases till date out of which 66 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. A total of two persons have died so far with one death in the national capital and one in Karnataka. The data took into account cases compiled till 9 a.m. on March 14.