COVID 19

Gurugram health department issues guidelines to monitor XE variant of Covid

After the country's first case of coronavirus variant XE was reported in Mumbai, the Gurugram district health department has issued directions for the private and government health facilities to monitor the newly reported Covid cases here.

Representational Photo (ANI)

After the country's first case of coronavirus variant XE was reported in Mumbai, the Gurugram district health department has issued directions for the private and government health facilities to monitor the newly reported Covid cases here.

Although no cases of the new variant have been reported yet, Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Virender Yadav has issued an advisory to all the concerned officials and authorities about the new variant.

The health officials said that the department has prepared an action plan to deal with the new variant. An intensive screening campaign will be run in crowded places and the private health facilities will have to update the department if they find any suspicious case of the new variant.

The officials said that the new mutant may be more transmissible than any strain of Covid.

"We have directed the private health facilities to keep a watch on patients who had foreign travel history and immediately inform the health department. Rapid antigen probe will be emphasised. Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities," Yadav told IANS.

All government and private hospitals have been instructed to take necessary steps to prevent Covid infections, Yadav added.

On Friday, the city reported 61 new Covid cases which has increased the total number of active cases in Gurugram to 270. The health department said fewer people are now using face masks which is another reason for the rise in cases.

On April 2, the Haryana government had lifted its mask mandate in public spaces and government offices.

 

