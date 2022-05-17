New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha, while hearing the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, also said that Muslims can continue offering 'namaz' there without any impediment.

The top court refused to stay the further proceedings before the civil judge, Varanasi who is hearing the lawsuit related to the Gyanvapi mosque. It issued notices to the petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19.

Gyanvapi mosque survey: Court removes commissioner, grants two more days to submit report

Meanwhile, the Varanasi civil court on Tuesday removed the Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from the panel formed to survey the Gyanvapi mosque. The court-appointed special Commission has also received two-more days to submit the survey report.

"Court has granted two days time to submit the report. He (Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra) was not cooperating," Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh told ANI news agency.

The videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex lasted for three days from May 14 to May 16 and according to Ajay Pratap Singh, only 50 per cent of the report was complete by Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Monday, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya, had claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

(With agency inputs)