Hairstylist and entrepreneur Varun Attri, after Delhi, makes noise with a new salon in Gurugram.

People often say it only takes passion to get into a field and make one’s mark. However, is that all too easy? This is a question many ask. No one can deny how challenging it may get for individuals to step foot into their chosen niches and overcome competitions, risks, and other obstacles to reach where they wish to be. Varun Attri, a prominent name in the salon industry in India, has been one to have taken these risks and faced competition head-on to transcend boundaries in the field and become a notable hairstylist and entrepreneur.

Varun Attri, who hails from Delhi, is a young and dynamic professional in the industry; he has made ground-breaking developments thanks to his relentless passion and endless love for his work, which extends beyond just his business to his guidance and mentorship to other budding talents.

The hairstylist and entrepreneur is the brain behind “VA Products” and his salon “Varun Attri Unisex Salon.” Since he grew his brands from the ground up, he is aware of how deep professionals need to dive into their niches to continue grinding, hustling, learning, unlearning, and relearning things, ultimately to get better at what they do.

He did precisely that, which today has catapulted him to massive recognition and fame in the salon world, acquiring the trust of celebrity clients as well. What has astounded more people is how fast this youngster is moving ahead on his path, thriving on his love for hairstyling and entrepreneurship and his mission to impact the lives of young students with his knowledge.

Varun Attri, who already successfully ran his Delhi-based salon, now has opened a new branch in Gurugram, further powerfully imprinting his name across the industry. It has already become a hit, where great footfall is seen every day.

He has not just won hearts with the incredible salon services he offers but also by teaching the new generation how to excel in the salon field through “VA Academy.” Varun Attri’s benevolence is quite known in his city and beyond, thanks to his philanthropic work collaborating with various meaningful causes and NGOs, all aimed at positively impacting lives.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)