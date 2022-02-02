Handed insurgents to India in December, confirms Myanmar's envoy to Delhi; says won't allow hostile activities

New Delhi: Myanmar's Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung has confirmed that the country has handed over 5 Indian insurgents to the Indian govt in December of last year even as he reaffirmed that his country will "never allow any insurgent to use its own soil to engage in any hostile activities against" India.

Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Aung in a rare interview said, "Myanmar and India have been enjoying traditionally close friendship and amity based on mutual respect" even as implementation and operationalization of connectivity projects like Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, Trilateral Highway and Operationalization of Sittwe port is underway.

Indian foreign secretary had visited the country last year. During the visit, India has handed over more supplies of Covid-19 vaccines. In fact, Myanmar has been one of the first countries to get India-made Covid vaccines in January 2021 when New Delhi began the export. The envoy highlighted that "Myanmar has received a total of 15 million doses of COVISHELD vaccines purchased from Serum Institute of India (SII), and completed the deal already last year".

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India-Myanmar ties? And what kind of engagement has been happening in the last one year - the Indian Foreign secretary had visited Myanmar. One of the key focuses is on connectivity. How have things been going on? We know Kaladan multi modal project, Sittwe port, has it been operationalised, if yes when?

Moe Kyaw Aung: Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and India on January 4, 1948, Myanmar and India have been enjoying traditionally close friendship and amity based on mutual respect, mutual understanding, good neighborliness and time-tested friendly relations under the regional and multilateral frameworks. Myanmar’s Independent, Active and Non-aligned Foreign Policy and India’s Act East Policy coupled with Neighborhood First Policy contribute to forging closer cooperation between the two countries. For India, Myanmar is not only the gateway to ASEAN region but also the only Member State of ASEAN adjoining India with both land and maritime boundaries. Successive governments of both countries have maintained close and friendly relations in line with the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence.

In the last year, there are many engagements and cooperation in different sectors such as defense, energy and power, connectivity, trade, health and education, etc. Foreign Secretary (FS) Harsh Vardhan Shringla and officials from the Ministry of External Affairs were on working visit to Myanmar from December 22 to 23, 2021. Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung 2 Hlaing received Foreign Secretary. Connectivity is one of the focuses in the discussion. Foreign Secretary expressed India's continued support for people-centric socioeconomic developmental projects, as well as India’s commitment for expeditious implementation of ongoing connectivity initiatives such as the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the Trilateral Highway. Operationalization of Sittwe port is working underway. Myanmar, Ministry of Construction is undertaking the necessary steps for the construction work starting from 109.2 Km (Myanmar – India border) to southwards of Myanmar. The completion of the project will contribute to promotion of trade and connectivity between the two countries by shortening the distance from Kolkata to Sittwe by approximately 1328 kilometers.

Sidhant Sibal: Covid has been another issue. India sent vaccines. Have you requested more vaccines? What is the situation of Covid in your country?

Moe Kyaw Aung: Apart from the initial donation of 1.5 million doses of COVISHIELD and 2 lakhs doses of COVAXIN to Myanmar in the first quarter of 2021, India Government donated 1 million doses of COVISHIELD to Myanmar Government on October 9, 2021. Myanmar is one of a few countries which received the vaccine donation once the Indian Government lifted the restriction on the export of Covid-19 vaccine. Also, Foreign Secretary (FS) Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over 1 million of COVAXIN to Myanmar Red Cross Society during his visit in December 2021.

Myanmar has received a total of 15 million doses of COVISHELD vaccines purchased from Serum Institute of India (SII) and completed the deal already last year. Likewise, during the second wave of Covid pandemic faced by India, the State Administration Council donated a total of 8.85 tons of relief materials including 500,000 surgical masks (3000’s), 20,000 goggles, 50,000 face shields (1000’s), 100,000 pairs of examination gloves, 100 5L oxygen concentrators and 20 power air-purifying respirator system (PAPR) to India on May 18, 2021.

The Ministry of Health, Myanmar received a total of 46.1 million of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from abroad and a total of 16.4 million doses as donations, totaling 62.5 million doses. COVID-19 vaccines are being given daily to people as per the targeted groups of 18 years and above. In a bid of securing adequate COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to the targeted groups of 18 years and above, University students, students aged 12 years and above, and displaced persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the targeted scheduled plan since January 2022. Health workers and people in need are also getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as booster (third dose). As of January 25, 21.8 million people in total have been vaccinated against COVID19. About 18.4 million people have received two-time full doses of the vaccine and 3.4 million people have received the first doses. 40.25 million people in total have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Myanmar. The figure of Omicron cases has risen to 283 in total in Myanmar up to January 29, 2022. Myanmar’s Covid situation is still controllable at this moment. However, I assume that Myanmar will further cooperate with the India government and India’s Pharmaceutical companies for further vaccine supplies.

Sidhant Sibal: Security has been another key issue. We know, India's North East has had a number of attacks, and India and Myanmar have had long-standing security cooperation. What has been the stance from Myanmar on India's worries over the insurgent groups?

Moe Kyaw Aung: Geographically, Myanmar shares a long land border of over 1600 km. with India in four north-eastern states of India: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. It also shares a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. In this regard, cooperation in the security and defence sector of both countries has strengthened over the years. Myanmar has reaffirmed our firm commitment in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of India. Myanmar has clearly reiterated that it will never allow any insurgent and negative element to use its own soil to engage in any hostile activities against its neighbouring country, India. Myanmar also appreciates India’s stance to uphold the same principle. Myanmar and India are on the same page as both agree that terrorism constitutes a significant threat to peace and stability in the region and should be confronted in all its forms and manifestations. Both countries share the view that it is important to maintain security and stability along the India-Myanmar borders, which is essential for the socioeconomic development of the populations living in the border areas. The Myanmar Armed Forces handed over a group of 22 Indian insurgents to the Government of India on May 15, 2020, as well as 5 Indian insurgents to the Government of India on December 15, 2021. They were linked to insurgent groups in Manipur, namely, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro), Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) and the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA), the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB-S) 5 and the Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO). This reflected the deepening ties between the two armed forces of Myanmar and India.

Sidhant Sibal: How has been Myanmar's engagement with other of its neighbours, especially China?

Moe Kyaw Aung: In line with the 2008 Constitution, the Union practices independent, active and non-aligned foreign policy and shall not commence aggression against any nation. No foreign troops shall be permitted to be deployed in the territory of the Union. Based on the five principles of peaceful co-existence, which Myanmar and India together with China initiated in 1954, still remain as fundamental principles for Myanmar in relations with its giant neighbours, both India and China. Myanmar has been cooperating with both India and China in the spirit of good neighborliness and time-tested friendly relations under the regional and multilateral frameworks.

