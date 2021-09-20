Harish Rawat's statement that polls will be fought under Navjot Singh Sidhu is 'baffling', says Congress leader Sunil Jakhar

New Delhi: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday (September 20, 2021) expressed that Harish Rawat's statement that the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections will be fought under Navjot Singh Sidhu is 'baffling'. Taking to Twitter, the former state Congress chief said that the decision is likely to undermine Punjab's new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's authority and negates the very 'raison d`etre' of his selection.

Jakhar, who was removed as Punjab Congress president to make way for Sidhu in July, said, "On the swearing-in day of Charanjit Channi as CM, Mr Rawat's statement that "elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It's likely to undermine CM's authority but also negate the very 'raison d'etre' of his selection for this position."

It is noteworthy that Jakhar was also one of the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday was sworn in as the 16th chief minister of Punjab and also created a history of sorts – he became the first-ever Dalit leader to hold the Chief Minister's post in the history of the state.

Channi took oath in Punjabi and along with him, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Addressing his first press conference after taking the oath as CM, Channi said that the party is supreme, not the chief minister's post nor the cabinet.

"The party is supreme, not the CM or the cabinet. The government will work as per the party's ideology," he said.

"We will pay off the bills for farmers...all pending bills will be paid off," the new Punjab CM added.

Charanjit Singh Channi also extended full support to the protesting farmers and said, "I have been a Rickshaw puller myself... I won't let anyone hurt the farming sector... I will appeal Centre to repeal black laws. I fully support the farmers' struggle."

