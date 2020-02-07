हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana court awards death sentence to PSO who killed judge's wife, son

A case was registered against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, giving false information, etc and several relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Chandigarh: A Haryana court on Friday awarded death sentence to a personal security officer (PSO) for murdering Additional Sessions Judge Krishna Kant Sharma`s son and wife in 2018. Additional Sessions Judge Sudheer Parmar awarded death sentence to PSO Mahipal.

A case was registered against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, giving false information, etc and several relevant sections of the Arms Act. The statements of as many as 64 witnesses were recorded in connection with the case which went on for over two years and five months.

The PSO of Additional Sessions Judge Krishna Kant Sharma had on October 13, 2018, opened fire and killed the judge`s wife Ritu and son Dhruv at Arcadia Market in Sector 49 of Gurugram with his service revolver. 

