HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

Haryana Elections: Meet Sanchit Kohli, 28-Year-Old Politician In Probable Candidates' List For Faridabad Seat

The contest is fierce on the Faridabad seat as well from where Veteran Congress leader Avtar Bhardana, party worker Lakhan Singla, and young leader Sanchit Kohli are vying for the nomination. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Election Commission of India announced on August 16 the poll dates for the Haryana and Jharkhand assembly elections. Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on October 1 and the counting of votes will occur on October 4. With the announcement of poll dates, the competition for the tickets on each of the 90 seats has become fierce as the sitting MLAs and aspirants make their claims clear. 

The contest is fierce on the Faridabad seat as well from where Veteran Congress leader Avtar Bhardana, party worker Lakhan Singla, and young leader Sanchit Kohli are vying for the nomination. Narender Gupta of the BJP is the sitting MLA from the seat. 

Sanchit Kohli hails from the Punjabi community and is locked in a straight contest with Avtar Singh Bhardana and Lakhan Singla for a ticket from the seat. Kohli is considered close to the Hooda family and may get a ticket if the former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda dominates the ticket distribution this time. Bhardana recently lost a Lok Sabha election, and Singla has been defeated in the last three elections, weakening their positions. Coming from the Punjabi community, Sanchit Kohli has emerged as a young Congress worker in Faridabad. If reports are to be believed, Kohli has the backing of Deepender Singh Hooda.

Born and raised in Faridabad, Sanchit Kohli attended GD Goenka School before earning a degree in information technology from Amity University, followed by an LLB. 

