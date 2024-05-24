Advertisement
Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 Polling, Timing, Key Constituencies And Candidates

The Phase 6 polling will take place across 58 Lok Sabha constituencies, consisting of 8 States and UTs on May 25, Saturday and the polling will begin at 7 pm.  

New Delhi: After completion of voting in five of the seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections, the stage is all set for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls On May 20. In this coming phase, polling will take place across 58 Lok Sabha constituencies, consisting of 8 States and Union territories. Haryana is scheduled to polls for its 10 Lok Sabha seats on Saturday in Phase 6. The constituencies going to polls are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad. 

The other states and UTs that are going to polls in Phase 6 are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir. The vote counting will take place on June 4.

Phase 6 Voting Timing And Date

Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Seats And Candidates

Ambala: Banto Kataria (BJP) vs Party Varun Choudhary (IMC)

Kurukshetra: Naveen Jindal (BJP) vs Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP)

Sirsa: Ashok Tanwar (BJP) Kumari Selja (INC)

Hisar: Ranjit Chautala (BJP) vs Jai Prakash (INC)

Karnal: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) vs Divyanshu Budhiraja (INC)

Sonipat: Mohan Lal Badoli (BJP) vs Satpal Brahamchari (INC)

Rohtak: Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) vs Deepender Singh Hooda (INC)

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: Dharambir Singh Panghal (BJP) vs Rao Dan Singh (INC)

Gurgaon: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) vs Raj Babbar (INC)

Faridabad: Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP) vs Mahendra Pratap (INC)

