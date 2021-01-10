Haryana police use water cannon, teargas shells on protesting farmers ahead of CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Karnal visit

KARNAL: Haryana Police on Sunday (January 10) cracked down on farmers protesting against central farm laws at a toll plaza near Karnal ahead of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to the city. Police used water cannons and shelled tear gas shells at farmers who attempted to march towards Kaimala. The venue at Karnal, where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was to hold a 'panchayat' was reportedly vandalised by farmers who broke through the police cordon. Farmers stormed the barricades set up at Kaimal and reached the stage set up for Khattar.

According to reports, the situation is currently tense in the area.

Karnal: Protesting farmers gather in Kaimla village where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will hold Kisan Mahapanchayat shortly. Police use teargas to disperse protestors. pic.twitter.com/SxV5ivKKs9 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

According to reports, protesting farmers gathered at Kaimla village where CM Khattar was scheduled to hold a Kisan Mahapanchayat rally. The protestors stormed and damaged the helipad in the village where the Chief Minister's chopper was to make a landing. The police used water cannons and shelled tear gas shells at farmers who attempted to march towards Kaimala.

