Haryana school to reopen soon? Here’s latest updates students must know

New Delhi: In view of declining COVID-19 infections in the state, the netizens have started flooding Twitter and other social media platforms with questions over the re-opening of schools and educational institutions.

The schools and other educational institutions in the country have been shut since March 2020 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, after the second wave of COVID-19 hit India.

For over the past two years the students across the country are attending virtual or online classes.

As many states have opted for phase-wise unlock, the speculations have rife on the issue of schools re-opening soon.

As per the latest updates, the Haryana government has asked the education department to come up with solutions for the reopening of schools and colleges in the state. Earlier, the state government had announced that the schools across the state will observe summer vacation till 30 June 2021.

However, the reports suggest that the Haryana government has decided to given options to the students this time. The students can opt for attending the offline classes voluntarily with written consent from the guardians.

The Haryana government, keeping the possible third COVID wave in mind, is pprioritizing the safety of students while encouraging online classes.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Wednesday reported 39 COVID-19 related deaths, which took the cumulative toll to 9,109, while 249 fresh cases pushed the total count to 7,66,606 in the state, according to a bulletin. The cumulative positivity rate is 7.98 percent, the bulletin said.

Live TV