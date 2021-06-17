हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Schools

Haryana school to reopen soon? Here’s latest updates students must know

In view of declining COVID-19 infections in the state, the netizens have started flooding Twitter and other social media platforms with questions over the re-opening of schools and educational institutions.

Haryana school to reopen soon? Here’s latest updates students must know
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: In view of declining COVID-19 infections in the state, the netizens have started flooding Twitter and other social media platforms with questions over the re-opening of schools and educational institutions.

The schools and other educational institutions in the country have been shut since March 2020 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, after the second wave of COVID-19 hit India.

For over the past two years the students across the country are attending virtual or online classes.

As many states have opted for phase-wise unlock, the speculations have rife on the issue of schools re-opening soon. 

As per the latest updates, the Haryana government has asked the education department to come up with solutions for the reopening of schools and colleges in the state. Earlier, the state government had announced that the schools across the state will observe summer vacation till 30 June 2021.

However, the reports suggest that the Haryana government has decided to given options to the students this time. The students can opt for attending the offline classes voluntarily with written consent from the guardians. 

The Haryana government, keeping the possible third COVID wave in mind, is pprioritizing the safety of students while encouraging online classes.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Wednesday reported 39 COVID-19 related deaths, which took the cumulative toll to 9,109, while 249 fresh cases pushed the total count to 7,66,606 in the state, according to a bulletin. The cumulative positivity rate is 7.98 percent, the bulletin said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SchoolsSchools reopeningHaryana schoolOnline classes
Next
Story

No tourism in Goa till whole state gets the first jab?

Must Watch

PT16M23S

Class 12 CBSE: Know how you'll be marked