Hathras gang-rape: Forensic report says victim was not raped, she suffered 'fracture'

In a major development on the alleged gang-rape and murder case of the 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi issued the postmortem report of the victim on Thursday (October 1, 2020). However, the post mortem report does not mention rape.

The report mentions that the victim has bruises on her neck and her spine was broken. It further stated that she also had a blood infection and suffered a heart attack. The report says the time of death was 6: 55 am on September 29.

As per the post-mortem report, the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending edema".

The post-mortem report also revealed that marks on the neck of the victim are consistent due to attempted strangulation.

The post-mortem also mentioned that the cause of death will be confirmed by the chemical analysis report of the viscera. It is learnt that the viscera of the victim has been preserved at Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital has also handed over other vital samples to the investigating officer.