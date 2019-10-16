close

Hayat Ahmad Bhat

Hayat Ahmad Bhat, responsible for disrupting law and order in Srinagar, arrested

New Delhi: In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir police on arrested Hayat Ahmad Bhat, the main instigator of law and order disturbances in downtown Srinagar post-August 5, when the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 from the state. 

Bhat, also known as Hayat Dar, was arrested on Wednesday morning in a raid carried out by the police. He is wanted in several criminal cases. 

"He was earlier booked under PSA. After his release, he started organising stone-pelting in the areas of Anchar Lake and Soura. His arrest is a major breakthrough," Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, said. 

Bhat was instrumental in mobilising the miscreants in and around Jenab Sahib Soura. He was previously affiliated with the proscribed Muslim League outfit. 

He was earlier booked twice under J&K Public Safety Act for his involvement in more than 16 FIRs pertaining to law and order disturbances. 

In 2019, three FIRs under ULA (P) Act were registered against him in the Soura police station for his involvement in subversive activities. 

The development comes two days after mobile network service was restored in J&K after a gap of over two months. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag. Huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site. 

Hayat Ahmad BhatJammu and KashmirSrinagarArrest
