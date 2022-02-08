'He didn't answer my questions': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi's RS speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that PM Narendra Modi didn't answer the question raised by him during his Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha speeches. Rahul Gandhi, reacting on PM Narendra Modi's attacks on first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, said that his grandfather doesn't need any certificate.

"He (PM Modi during his speech in Parliament) didn't answer my questions. We need to take the China and Pakistan issue seriously," Rahul Gandhi said. "My great grandfather served the country, I don't need anyone's certificate. BJP is scared of Congress as we say the truth," the Congress leader said.

Describing dynastic parties as the biggest threat to India's democracy, PM Modi had today said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, "concerned about his global image", refused to send the Army to help Ram Manohar Lohia led 'satyagrahis' working for Goa's independence.

The Congress, he added, delayed Goa's independence by 15 years until after India attained freedom. Modi also listed instances of past Congress governments muzzling the freedom of expression and cited Lata Mangeshkar's musician brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar being sacked from All India Radio for presenting a poetry on Veer Savarkar.

Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, he added, was jailed for criticising Jawaharlal Nehru. Whenever someone within the Congress has spoken against a particular family, the results have been there for all to see, the prime minister said, naming the late Sitaram Kesri.

