Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION

'He Has Nothing To Say....': Kharge Slams Modi For Criticizing Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge said that PM Modi should talk about his own concrete work instead of always criticizing Congress.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'He Has Nothing To Say....': Kharge Slams Modi For Criticizing Congress

New Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi on Munday for criticizing Congress. Kharge said that PM Modi should talk about his own concrete work instead of always criticizing Congress.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement, Congress leader Kharge said that they lost courage and didn't have any issue talking about in their campaign so he is criticizing Congress.

"A person who loses courage and has no issue to talk about comes up with such things. If he has his own concrete issues, concrete work then he can tell, as we have told about NREGA, food security..." Kharge said.

 

While interacting with the media, Kharge said, "He has nothing to say and he always criticizes Congress, opposition and nowadays he is saying that there is nothing in the INDIA alliance, there is no leader..."

Kharge raised the question on the opposition for saying our manifesto carries the influence of the Muslim league. "Providing 1 lakh to women or providing employment for youth comes under Muslim league," Kharge said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla