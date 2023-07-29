He Left Engineering To Become A Farmer Of Aloe Vera; In Few Years, Established An Empire Of Crores

Aloe vera is a plant that has many uses and benefits for health and beauty. It is also a crop that can grow well in dry and semi-arid regions with less water and care. Many farmers in India are opting for aloe vera farming as a way of earning income and improving their lives. One such farmer is Harish Dhandev, who quit his government job as a junior engineer and started growing aloe vera in his village in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He made a fortune in one year and sold his aloe vera to foreign markets. His success story has motivated many others to follow his path.

The transition from engineer to farmer

Harish Dhandev was working as a junior engineer in the Jaisalmer municipal council. He was doing his job well, but he had a different dream in his mind. He wanted to be his own boss and become an entrepreneur. He had heard about the advantages and demand of aloe vera and decided to grow it on his land. He left his job and went back to his village. He started growing aloe vera on his 120-acre land.



The selection of variety and market

Harish Dhandev did not grow any common variety of aloe vera. He chose a special variety called Barbie Denis, which is very costly and popular in foreign markets. It is used as a raw material for luxury cosmetic products. He got the seeds from an online platform and planted them on his land. He also partnered with Patanjali, a leading Indian company that produces herbal products, as an official supplier of aloe vera. This gave him a big boost for his startup company.

The income and impact

Harish Dhandev started with 80,000 plants of aloe vera and now he has lakhs of them. He earns 2 to 3 crore rupees per year from his aloe vera business. He exports his aloe vera to countries like Hong Kong, Brazil, and the USA, where it is sold at high prices. He has also set up his own company called Naturalo Agro, which is located near Jaisalmer. He has created employment opportunities for many people in his village and nearby areas.

Harish Dhandev is an example of how a young engineer turned into a millionaire farmer by growing aloe vera in Rajasthan. He has shown that with hard work, innovation, and vision, anything is possible. He has also proved that farming can be a lucrative and rewarding profession for the youth of India.