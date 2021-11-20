हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

'He wants publicity, says such things deliberately': SAD on Navjot Singh Sidhu calling Imran Khan 'big brother'

He says such things deliberately, he knows that if he'll speak in favour of Pakistan and their PM, it'll be made an issue in India, SAD's Cheema said.

&#039;He wants publicity, says such things deliberately&#039;: SAD on Navjot Singh Sidhu calling Imran Khan &#039;big brother&#039;

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit S Cheema on Saturday called Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s “Bada Bhai” remark for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a “publicity stunt.”

“Sidhu wants publicity. He has no inkling of responsibilities. He says such things deliberately, he knows that if he'll speak in favour of Pakistan & their PM, it'll be made an issue in India,” Cheema told ANI.

The SAD leader also added that Sidhu has made the statement because he wanted media traction on his late visit and is well aware that speaking against India’s sentiments will get him coverage.

“He wants his late visit to be covered, that the entire world should get to know that he visited Pakistan. So, I think this is his old habit. Even if he has to speak against the sentiments of the country, he wants publicity. I think we should ignore him,” the SAD leader added.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sindhu on Saturday (November 20), once again created a furore by calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his big brother. He made the remark while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project.

Sidhu also said that he has a lot of love for the Pakistani PM.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Amit Malviya took to Twitter to slam the leader for his love for Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. The last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? wrote Malviya.

Sidhu’s own party leader Manish Tewari also condemned his statement and wrote, “Imran Khan maybe anybody’s elder brother but for India, he is that cat’s paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones’ arms & narcotics into Punjab & send terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K. Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon?

