Head Of J&K Assembly Elections, LG Gets More Power; Omar Abdullah Reacts

New Delhi: In between the speculation over holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) changed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019. This change gives the lieutenant governor more authority over transfers and appointments of key officials like all-India service officers, police, and judicial officers.

The central government issued a notification amending the 'Transaction of Business Rules' under the Act.“The President hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019, namely: These rules may be called the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024; they shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette,” the notification stated.

The amendment grants increased authority to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the transfers, postings, and appointments of all-India service officers such as IAS and IPS, police personnel, law and order issues, and the appointment of judicial officers.

After the Home Ministry amended the rules of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 boosting more powers of the Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that this new move of the central government is going to make new Chief Minister "powerless" and this also indicates that election would be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "Another indicator that elections are around the corner in J-K. This is why a firm commitment to laying out the timeline for the restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J-K is a prerequisite for these elections. The people of J-K deserve better than a powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the LG to get his/her peon appointed."

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also rectified after the ministries amendment and said that changes are important.

"The changes are important and they should take place. Looking after that the Minister of Home Affairs has taken the decision. For Free and fair elections the step has been taken. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election we all witnessed that people in Jammu and Kashmir voted with great zeal. After this decision the activeness will come in the administration," Gupta said, ANI reported.