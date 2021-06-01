हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Heavy rain accompanied by winds, thunderstorm lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, likely to continue for next two days

Meanwhile, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 3 and heatwave conditions are not likely over the country this year due to cyclones.

Heavy rain accompanied by winds, thunderstorm lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, likely to continue for next two days
ANI photos

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Tuesday (June 1, 2021) morning witnessed heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorm, which is likely to continue for the next two days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 5 AM, the IMD stated that light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of the national capital. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) and Rampur, Milak, Moradabad, Billari, (UP) in the next 2 hours.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 32 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 3 and heatwave conditions are not likely over the country this year due to cyclones, a senior IMD official has said.

"Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala by June 3. Due to this, heavy rainfall is expected on June 2-3," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD stated.

The weather department has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorm over several parts of the country in the next four days.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rainsDelhi rainRainThunderstormIMD
Next
Story

Kerala modifies COVID-19 guidelines, allows govt offices to function with 50% capacity

Must Watch

PT19M44S

DNA: In-depth analysis of world's 'population crisis'