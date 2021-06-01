Heavy rain accompanied by winds, thunderstorm lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, likely to continue for next two days

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Tuesday (June 1, 2021) morning witnessed heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorm, which is likely to continue for the next two days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 5 AM, the IMD stated that light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of the national capital. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) and Rampur, Milak, Moradabad, Billari, (UP) in the next 2 hours.

Rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorm lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; visuals from near India Gate pic.twitter.com/p5bWXVhamo — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Delhi: A tree uprooted due to strong winds and fell down on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg near Delhi Congress office pic.twitter.com/M2d9igvuB8 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; visuals from Connaught Place area pic.twitter.com/jQgmOo19c9 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 32 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 3 and heatwave conditions are not likely over the country this year due to cyclones, a senior IMD official has said.

"Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala by June 3. Due to this, heavy rainfall is expected on June 2-3," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD stated.

The weather department has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorm over several parts of the country in the next four days.

(With agency inputs)