Heavy rainfall in Mumbai today; high tide warning issued

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused waterlogging at Hindmata, TT circke, King circle, Sion areas on Sunday. The weather office has issued high tide warning in Mumbai at 12.23 pm today. The high tide will likely measure 4.7 meters, said the weather department.

Moderate rainfall was seen in the city during Sunday morning.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall lashed over several parts of Maharashtra and the capital Mumbai continued to be the severely hit place. While the Mumbai suburban areas received 170 mm rainfall in the last 12 hours, Mumbai south areas witnessed up to 80 mm rainfall. Thane, on the other hand, was the most hit with 200 mm rain on Saturday.

Borivali area in Mumbai recorded 170 mm rainfall.

High tide of 4.41 metres at Mumbai's Marine Drive also occurred at 11 am on Saturday. In the wake of alerts issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested Mumbaikers to stay away from the sea-shore as high tides.