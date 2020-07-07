Heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat; IMD forecasts more rain for next 2 days

Several districts in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains on Monday, with Khambhalia tehsil in Devbhoomi Dwarka district receiving more than 71 mm rainfall on Monday. The rainfall caused waterlogging in several districts as heavy rains lashed parts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli districts in Saurashtra region, as well as Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the monsoon remains 'vigorous' and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Saurashtra and North and South Gujarat in next three days.

The weather department also said that light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed less than 40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts.

Roads and agricultural fields were flooded in many districts due to the rainfall and some monsoon rivers in the region were in spate and the Droneshwar dam in Gir Somnath overflowed.

Due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat, a nearly 30-year-old bridge over a river in Junagadh district caved in, a local official said, adding that no one was injured.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams are deployed at several places to jump in action as and when required.