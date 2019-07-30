Heavy rains likely in several Indian states, red-alert in 8 districts of Odisha

NEW DELHI: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several states across the country over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Live TV

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places” across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy showers are also likely over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Marathawada, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday.

Strong winds, with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea.

“Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” said the weather department.

The rain will continue to lash these state over the next five days in these states.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas are also likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

The IMD also issued `red alert` for eight districts in Odisha - Malkangiri, Navrangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Naupada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Sonepur - for the next 24 hours.

Heavy showers are also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand in this week.

Despite the widespread rainfall, several northern states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Chattisgarh and Odisha recorded a massive deficient in rainfall.