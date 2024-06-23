Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759886
NewsIndia
NEET ROW

'Helpless Modiji Just A Spectator...': Priyanka Gandhi Blames BJP For NEET-UG 'Leak', Exam Cancellations

Priyanka Gandhi said that under the BJP government entire education system has been given to the mafia and corrupt people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Helpless Modiji Just A Spectator...': Priyanka Gandhi Blames BJP For NEET-UG 'Leak', Exam Cancellations

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy on the NEET 2024 medical exam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Modi-led BJP government on Sunday and said that the 'helpless' Prime Minister is just watching the spectacle of the youth of the country who is wasting their prestigious time and energy in fighting against BJP's corruption.

The response comes after NTA decided to postpone the NEET-PG 2024 medical exam on Saturday. Congress leaders accused that under the BJP government entire education system has been given to the mafia and corrupt people.

"The political stubbornness and arrogance of handing over the country's education and the future of the children to greedy and sycophantic incompetent people have made paper leaks, cancellation of exams, the disappearance of education from campuses and political hooliganism the identity of our education system," she wrote in Hindi on her official social media handle X.

She further added that the  BJP government cannot conduct even an examination fairly and become the single biggest hurdle in front of the future of the youth.

"The capable youth of the country are wasting their precious time and energy in fighting the corruption of the BJP and the helpless Modi ji is just watching the spectacle, post read.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?