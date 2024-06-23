'Helpless Modiji Just A Spectator...': Priyanka Gandhi Blames BJP For NEET-UG 'Leak', Exam Cancellations

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy on the NEET 2024 medical exam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Modi-led BJP government on Sunday and said that the 'helpless' Prime Minister is just watching the spectacle of the youth of the country who is wasting their prestigious time and energy in fighting against BJP's corruption.

The response comes after NTA decided to postpone the NEET-PG 2024 medical exam on Saturday. Congress leaders accused that under the BJP government entire education system has been given to the mafia and corrupt people.

"The political stubbornness and arrogance of handing over the country's education and the future of the children to greedy and sycophantic incompetent people have made paper leaks, cancellation of exams, the disappearance of education from campuses and political hooliganism the identity of our education system," she wrote in Hindi on her official social media handle X.

NEET-UG :- पेपर लीक

NEET-PG :- रद्द

UGC-NET :- रद्द

CSIR-NET :- रद्द



आज ये देश की कुछ सबसे बड़ी परीक्षाओं का हाल है।



भाजपा राज में समूची शिक्षा का ढाँचा माफियाओं-भ्रष्टाचारियों के हवाले हो चुका है। लालची और चाटुकार किस्म के अयोग्य लोगों के हाथ में देश की शिक्षा और बच्चों… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2024

She further added that the BJP government cannot conduct even an examination fairly and become the single biggest hurdle in front of the future of the youth.

"The capable youth of the country are wasting their precious time and energy in fighting the corruption of the BJP and the helpless Modi ji is just watching the spectacle, post read.