New Delhi: After AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail, On Munday Supreme Court scheduled May 17 as a hearing date for Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest on a money laundering case linked to a land scam. Former Chief Minister Soren's Advocate Kapil Sibal appealed to the court for an early date to seek interim bail on the grounds of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the arrest of Hemant Soren in a money laundering case. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta listed the matter for further hearing on May 17.

The reference seemed to allude to the SC order granting interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 due to the ongoing Lok Sabha ELections. Delhi Chief Minister received the release after being arrested by ED in connection with a Money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy case.

As per reports, earlier, the court bench leaned towards hearing the plea only on May 20 and stated that if needed give some time to the prosecution agency to file its reply.

JMM leader Advocate Kapil argued that delaying the hearing until May 20 would be ineffective because the time for the Lok Sabha campaign will be over by then. According to Indian Express, Sibal questioned, why should I be prejudiced? Justice Khanna responded and said that we have given them the shortest possible time and it cannot be shorter than this.