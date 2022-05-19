New Delhi: Amid the hijab row in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday (May 18) made uniforms mandatory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year. This comes after the recent Karnataka High Court order that upheld the "hijab ban" in educational institutions. The Department of Pre-University Education made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee compulsory, adding that in case no uniform is recommended by the College Development Committee or management, then students must wear a garment that will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order", PTI reported.

The admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year cited the Karnataka High Court order upholding the government order on uniforms. Notably, the notification issued by the Education Department for 2020-21 academic year, had not made uniforms compulsory.

In February, the Karnataka government had made uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and PU colleges across the state amid the hijab controversy.

The hijab row broke out in January this year after six girls were allegedly banned from entering the Government PU College in Udupi for wearing the hijab (headscarf). This led to protests by girls, following which boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. The protest later spread across the state over the denial of entry to students wearing hijab inside the colleges.

In April end, the Supreme Court had agreed to list appeals against the Karnataka High Court order upholding the hijab ban in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) results were announced on Thursday while the admissions for the PU colleges will begin from Friday onwards.

(With agency inputs)