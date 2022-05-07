हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tidong Hydropower Project

Himachal Pradesh: Two dead, three injured in Tidong Hydropower Project accident

Five workers of the project were travelling in the trolley when it reportedly slipped off from the track and fell deep inside, reports ANI.

Himachal Pradesh: Two dead, three injured in Tidong Hydropower Project accident
Representational image (PTI Photo)

Two people have died and three were injured in a major accident at Tidong Hydropower Project at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. As per information, a trolley leading inside the tunnel of the project slipped and fell deep inside at around 11 am. 

Five workers of the project were travelling in the trolley when it reportedly slipped off from the track and fell deep inside to hundreds of feet crossing a slope of 45 to 50 degrees. The incident happened between 6 and 7 am on Saturday. 

The power project is located at Retakhan on the Tidong river, a tributary of the Satluj. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of the 50th Battalion along with other agencies carried out the rescue operation and three injured were taken out of the tunnel and sent to the hospital for treatment. 

Further, the ITBP personnel also retrieved two dead bodies from the tunnel. The deceased were workers of the Tidong Hydropower Project and residents of Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. The rescue operation was called off at 2.30 pm after the bodies were retrieved. 

