Hindu households vandalized in Bangladesh over Facebook post; 2 arrested

The incident took place at the Korbanpur village under Muradnagar upazila of Comilla on Sunday afternoon.

Hindu households vandalized in Bangladesh over Facebook post; 2 arrested
Image courtesy: Reuters
Play

Kolkata: More than 10 Hindu households were vandalized and torched in Comilla district of Bangladesh after a man reportedly shared a Facebook post on the controversy surrounding publication of Prophet Mohammed's cartoons in France.

The incident took place at the Korbanpur village under Muradnagar upazila of Comilla on Sunday afternoon.  The office of the local Union Parishad Chairman Bankumar Shiv and the house of accused, Shankar Debnath, were set on fire. 

More than 10 Hindu households were also attacked, vandalized, and torched.

According to locals, Shankar Debnath, a local of the village, on Saturday, reportedly commented on a Facebook post related to France defending cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed and showed his support. A case was filed over the incident. 

Live TV

The police on Sunday arrested Shankar and Anik Bhowmik, another accused in the case, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and sent them to jail. Attaching the video of vandalism which has gone viral.

Notably, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today urged the Centre to take up the issue immediately with the neighbouring country, voicing concern over reports of an attack on minority Hindu community in some parts of Bangladesh.

Chowdhury referred to recent media reports that temples were attacked and Hindu families in Bangladesh became victims of arson and loot by fundamentalist forces.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said, "It is reported that Hindu families in Bangladesh have been targeted by fundamentalist forces resulting in the reasoning and other violence as a reprisal of the stand taken by our government. Indian government should take up the issue with Bangladesh government as immediately as possible so as to prevent further escalation." 

