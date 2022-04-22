हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims hug each other in Jahangirpuri; set to take out Tiranga Yatra on Sunday

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday, reports PTI.

Hindus, Muslims hug each other in Jahangirpuri; set to take out Tiranga Yatra on Sunday
Representational image

Representatives of the local peace committee in violence-hit Jahangirpuri’s C-Block on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the region even as the people from two communities hugged each other and resolved to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday.

A representative from the Muslim community, Tabrez Khan, said, “We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading.” A local from the Hindu community and Resident Welfare Association president Inder Mani Tiwari said, “This (violence) incident is really concerning. Please do not believe in rumours. Communal clashes have happened here for the first time. We must ensure they are not repeated.” He appreciated the role of police in tackling the situation and preventing the clashes from snowballing further.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the people to maintain peace.

“I am happy. Peaceful existence between two communities must remain. I have never stopped shops in H and G blocks from opening. I dont know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate opening of shops and business to open in these blocks,” the DCP said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JahangirpuriTiranga YatraHindusMuslimscommunal violence
Next
Story

Prashant Kishor can revive Congress's fate in the 2024 elections? BJP, TMC say THIS

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Breaking News: CM Nitish Kumar to visit Rabri Devi's house