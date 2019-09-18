History of Indian borders to be written, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives nod

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday gave his approval for initiating work on writing the history of India’s border. As part of the same, various aspects of borders, including the tracing of their making, unmaking and shifting, will be covered.

The history of borders would also encompass the role of security forces, and details about people living in these areas. Apart from this, it would also cover the culture, ethnicity and socio-economic aspects of people living in border areas.

Speaking about the importance of writing history of Indian borders, the Defence Minister emphasised the move would provide better understanding of the borders to the public in general and officials in particular.

The decision was taken by the Defence Minister on Tuesday during a meeting with eminent personalities of Indian Council of Historical Research and officials of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Directorate General of Archives, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence.

According to a statement released by the government in this regard, the project is expected to be completed within two years.

Rajnasth Singh welcomed various suggestions and directed officials to consult experts on source material, broad contours, methodology and action plan required for completing this project expeditiously. It is a first-of-its-kind project to make people aware of national borders and people living in the border regions.