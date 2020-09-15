Hizbul Mujahideen's recruitment plan foiled in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir; 3 arrested

New Delhi: Security forces have busted a terror recruitment module of Hizbul Mujahideen in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. On reliable information that a module comprising of three youth namely Arshid Ahmad Khan, Majid Rasool Rather, and Mohd Asif Najar, all residents of Ganderbal, have come in contact with one Pakistan based terrorist, Fayaz Khan.

Fayaz Khan was continuously trying to motivate them to join terror ranks and was in touch with them through social media and finally got success in his plan. According to police, just a few days back Fayaz tasked them to take up terrorist activities and attack security personals and security establishments in the area.

The security personal, however, got the input about the youth getting active in terror ranks, and launched a joint operation comprising team Ganderbal, police, and 5RR, during the intervening night of 14/15 September and arrested all three local youth.

Police claimed to have recovered incriminating electronic gadgets, and during the questioning, the trio disclosed about three hand grenades that were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered against them, and the police are probing if there are other youths in contact with these terrorists. They revealed that their Pakistani handler had tasked them to attacks on security forces in the area.

This is another example that how Pakistan-based terrorists are luring the youth of the valley and motivating them to join the terror ranks. Apart from killing the terrorists, the security forces are also working on saving the lives and future of the common youth of Kashmir.