Holy Dips Turn Deadly: 43 Drown, Including 37 Children, During 'Jivitputrika' Festival In Bihar

 The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday. During the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children and both take holy dips.

|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 03:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
Holy Dips Turn Deadly: 43 Drown, Including 37 Children, During 'Jivitputrika' Festival In Bihar File Photo

Altogether 43 people, including 37 children, drowned and three others went missing while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds in separate incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar, the state government said on Thursday.  The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday. During the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children and both take holy dips.

"A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on,” a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The process of providing the exgratia has begun and family members of eight deceased have already received it, the statement said.

“The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts.

