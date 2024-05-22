Advertisement
HOME MINISTRY BOMB THREAT

Home Ministry Office In North Block Receives Bomb Threat, Search Ops Underway

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email. 

|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 05:58 PM IST|Source: PTI
Home Ministry Office In North Block Receives Bomb Threat, Search Ops Underway

A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).The threat was received through an email, according to the official. The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches.

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said. Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

