CYRUS MISTRY ACCIDENT

How Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes met accident? Devendra Fadnavis takes THIS step to find out

The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident, said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cyrus Mistry's death has sent shockwaves across the nation. As per initial reports, the former Chairman of Tata Sons was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Now, Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis asks police to conduct detailed investigation into road accident that killed Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry, 54, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said.

More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.
The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

 

