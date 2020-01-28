How many Shaheen Baghs in India? Zee News brings you the details

New Delhi: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been taking place in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh round-the-clock for the last one and a half months. The question which is continously being raised in the matter is who is backing this protest?

In an investigation, ZEE NEWS found a list of seven pages which is being circulated on social media. The list contains all the details of the number of protest being carried out all over India, the details of places which requires police permission for protest, the deatils of organisers of the protest, etc.

The requirement of blanket in Shaheen Bagh was also found mentioned in the seven page list. The list includes names of more than 50 cities, in which 23 places are alone in Delhi.

Carrying out an investigation, ZEE NEWS visited four places mentioned in the list and found the reports completely true. However, the authencity of the list is still not known.

There were reports that Popular Front of India (PFI) is funding the Anti-CAA protests across the country and sources further claimed that whenever protests against CAA became violent, there were large bank transaction recorded from the PFI account. It has also being said that the PFI has funded protests in Western UP and 6 money transfer address were located in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached at the offices of PFI at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday evening to investigate the same matter. ED has also given notice to five people, and has summoned seven officials of PFI.

It was revealed in an police investigation that the Popular Front of India was involved in the violent demonstrations on 19 December. The police had recovered a huge amount of inflammatory material from these people. Along with this, another branch of PFI, Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is also on the radar of the police.

PFI has been active in India since 2010 and is actively working in seven states of India including Uttar Pradesh. The UP government has written a letter to the Home Ministry asking to ban this organization. The UP government has also claimed that 22 members of the PFI were arrested in violent demonstrations against the citizenship law.