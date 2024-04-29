How to Make Vegan Vietnamese Coffee (+ Vegan Condensed Milk Recipe)

Vietnamese coffee is typically made from robusta coffee beans, which have a strong and bitter flavor. It's usually mixed with sweetened condensed milk to help balance out the strong taste. Of course, not everyone consumes animal or dairy products, and this is where vegan Vietnamese coffee comes in.

The most common dairy substitute is sweetened condensed coconut milk, but you can also use rice, oat, or soy milk.

If you want to brew perfect vegan Vietnamese coffee at home, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll discuss the ingredients you need and go through the steps you need to follow.

Vegan Vietnamese Coffee Brewing Specs

Brew Time : 10-15 minutes

: 10-15 minutes Coffee/Water Ratio: 2:1

2:1 Grind: Fine grind (like sand)

Fine grind (like sand) Temperature: 200ºF (93ºC)

200ºF (93ºC) Best coffee: HaNoi or SaiGon OG

Tools & Ingredients

To brew the best traditional vegan Vietnamese coffee, you’ll need the following ingredients and tools:

Phin filter — This method drips hot water through the coffee grounds, resulting in a flavorful and robust brew. The lid holds in heat as the coffee brews. High-quality Vietnamese coffee — Opting for high-quality robusta is paramount to ensuring a rich flavor. Vegan-sweetened condensed milk — You’ll find a recipe for this below. Otherwise, use coconut, oat, soy, or rice milk and sugar. Coconut cream and sugar will be closest to the rich creaminess that condensed milk provides. Coffee grinder — If you prefer buying coffee beans instead of pre-ground coffee, you’ll need a burr or blade grinder to crush the beans into fine consistent particles. Hot water — This facilitates the brewing process by dissolving soluble components in coffee grounds. The temperature should be 200ºF (93ºC) or slightly below the boiling point. Heat-tolerant mug or glass cup — You’ll need a glass or mug that can withstand temperature fluctuations without cracking or shattering. Ice (optional) — It's suitable for chilling and diluting your vegan Vietnamese coffee.

Step-by-Step Instructions: Vegan Vietnamese Coffee

The recipe for making vegan Vietnamese coffee is simple. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Add Plant-Based Condensed Milk Into the Mug or Glass

Take your plant-based, sweetened milk alternative, such as coconut cream or oat milk with syrup and add 2 tablespoons to a heat-resistant mug or glass.

See below for instructions on how to make a delicious vegan condensed milk alternative using coconut cream and sugar.

Note: This amount is for preparing 1 cup of vegan Vietnamese coffee.

Step 2: Set Up the Phin Filter on Top of the Mug or Glass

To make Vietnamese coffee, place the phin filter directly above the mug or glass with the condensed milk. Place the chamber on top of the filter. For now, leave it open, but put the lid and the gravity press nearby.

Step 3: Grind & Measure Your Coffee

If you’re using whole coffee beans, put them into the grinder and pulse until you achieve a fine grind. Measure 2 tablespoons and place them into the Phin filter chamber. When using pre-ground coffee, measure it directly.

Step 4: Press Down the Coffee Grounds

Once you add the coffee, fit the gravity press to the Phin filter and gently pack down the coffee grounds. Doing so ensures the coffee grounds are compacted evenly for efficient extraction.

Step 5: Pour Hot Water

Measure a cup of water and bring it close to a boil (200ºF or 93ºC). After boiling, fetch 2 tablespoons of the water, add it to the coffee grounds in the Phin filter, and leave it for 20 to 30 seconds. This is called pre-infusion or blooming, and it helps remove gases trapped in the coffee. It ensures optimal saturation when you add the rest of the water.

Pour the rest of the boiled water and cover the filter with a lid. Leave it for at least 5 minutes until the coffee stops dripping into the mug or glass. Remove the Phin filter from the top of the mug or glass and stir to mix the coffee with the vegan milk.

Step 6: Add Ice

If you prefer to take your coffee cold, add ice cubes to fill the mug or glass and enjoy your drink.

Other Methods of Making Vegan Vietnamese Coffee

The Phin method described above is the more traditional Vietnamese coffee brewing style. However, there are other ways you can prepare your coffee.

French Press

Like the Phin filter, the French press also uses manual extraction of the ground beans. To brew your coffee:

Put 3-4 tablespoons of coarse-ground coffee into the press. Pour in 12 ounces of boiling water and let it sit for four minutes. Press the plunger down slowly. Hold the top in place and pour the coffee into a mug. Mix with some coconut cream or other vegan milk alternative and serve.

AeroPress

If you’re using an Aeropress:

Fill the press with 2 tablespoons of fine-ground coffee. Next, pour boiling water to the second line from below, then steep it for 2-5 minutes. Use the hand-driven plunger to press against the filter and pour it into a mug. Mix with coconut cream, syrup, or vegan milk alternatives and enjoy.

Moka Pot

To brew vegan Vietnamese coffee with a moka pot:

Fill the pot chamber with water up to the pressure valve mark. Fill the filter basket with fine ground coffee and screw the top securely. Set the pot on a lit stove and wait for it to boil. Reduce the heat and allow the coffee to brew. Pour it into a mug and sweeten it with ice, syrup, or coconut cream.

The Benefits of Vegan Vietnamese Coffee

There is a saying that coffee is the poor man's gold, and vegan Vietnamese coffee truly embodies that statement. It tastes different from any other coffee and has aspects that make it stand out.

1. Good for Those Who Are Lactose Intolerant

Nothing comes close to the creamy texture that milk adds to Vietnamese coffee. Sadly, some people are lactose intolerant and can’t use dairy products in their Vietnamese coffee. Thankfully, plant-based milk is naturally lactose-free, making it a suitable alternative.

2. Higher Caffeine Content

As mentioned earlier, Vietnamese coffee is made from robusta beans, which have a higher caffeine content than the common arabica variety. The high level of caffeine means that Vietnamese coffee is stronger and packs a punch.

3. Dark Roast, Bold Flavor

Another defining aspect of Vietnamese coffee is the dark roast of the robusta beans. These beans are subjected to an extended roast, which results in the even extraction of oils and a rich, dark, or bitter character.

How to Make Vegan-Sweetened Condensed Milk

This is actually very easy to do, it just takes some time; it’s well worth it if you want the true Vietnamese coffee experience.

You’ll need the following:

1 (13.6 ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

⅓ cup granulated sugar

Follow these steps:

Add the coconut milk and sugar and whisk until smooth.

Bring to a boil over medium heat.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 40 minutes or until the mixture is reduced by half.

Stir often to prevent burning, about every five minutes.

Store in a glass jar in the refrigerator. It should last for up to ten days, so you can have vegan Vietnamese coffee whenever you want.

FAQs: Vegan Vietnamese Coffee

Next, we'll answer a few questions you might be asking.

1. Is vegan Vietnamese coffee low-calorie?

The calorie count will depend on the type of milk substitute you use. Most are lower calorie than cow’s milk, even with added sugar.

Two tablespoons of coconut cream add 50 calories.

These sweetened milk substitutes have the following calories per ¼ cup (how much milk you use might vary, and each brand is different):

Oat milk : 30 calories

: 30 calories Almond milk : 17 calories

: 17 calories Cashew milk : 35 calories

: 35 calories Coconut milk: 20 calories

2. How much caffeine is in Vietnamese coffee?

This type of coffee is highly caffeinated due to the brewing method and the beans used. Vietnamese coffee beans are usually robusta, which has almost double the amount of caffeine than arabica.

One cup of Vietnamese coffee will have about 65 mg of caffeine, which might not sound like a lot, but a phin filter holds about 4 ounces of water, so it’s not a big cup.

3. What coffee can I use if I don’t have Vietnamese coffee beans?

Other beans won't be quite the same since Vietnamese beans are grown and roasted a certain way, giving the coffee a unique and robust flavor.

If you don't have Vietnamese coffee on hand and want to try this drink, use a French roast or another very dark-roasted bean.

