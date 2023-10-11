How to Start Trading with Stockity and Earn Extra

Trading can be intimidating, especially for beginners. However, with the right platform and guidance, anyone can start trading and potentially earn profits. But if you are not ready to trade yet, you can always pay attention to affiliate trading. Stockity is one of the platforms that allow you to use both of these possibilities. By signing up for an account with Stockity, you'll gain access to a potential new stream of extra income. If you've been curious about trading but unsure of where to begin, affiliate trading with Stockity could be an ideal way to start building your skills and earning in the markets. Let's learn how to trade on Stockity and maximize your profits with the affiliate program.

What Is Stockity and Affiliate Trading?

Stockity is a trading platform that allows you to trade stocks, commodities, and other assets as a trader. Also, as a Stockity affiliate, you can earn commissions for referring new traders to the platform.

To get started with Stockity, you will first need to register for an affiliate account. You will receive your own unique affiliate link to promote. You can share this link on social media, your website, newsletters, or in person. When new traders sign up using your link and fund their accounts, you earn a percentage of their trades as a commission.

As a partner, you can earn additional income through Stockity without trading yourself. You simply drive new users to the platform, and Stockity handles the rest. Stockity also provides affiliates with marketing materials and reports to help maximize your referrals.

Go to Stockity and Create Your Account

To get started trading with Stockity, you will need to download the app or visit the website and create an account. The official website is located at stockity.id. The Stockity app is available for iOS and Android mobile devices. You can download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play.

How to Register a Stockity Account?

To log in to Stockity and enjoy the platform's benefits, you must create an account to begin trading.

Open the Stockity website or app and tap "Sign Up".

Enter your email address and create a strong password with at least 8 characters, including upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Verify your email address by clicking the link in the email sent by Stockity. It confirms your identity and helps prevent fraud.

Fund your account through e-wallets or bank transfers to begin trading. Most deposits will be available to trade within 1 business day.

Once your account is set up and funded, you can start trading stocks, indices, commodities, and currencies using the Stockity platform.

With an official Stockity account, you can access its educational resources and trading tools to help build your skills and confidence as a trader.

Verifying Your Stockity Account and Ensuring Safety

To start trading with Stockity and then withdraw your profit, you need to verify your account. This important step helps ensure the security of your account and funds.

How to Verify Your Stockity Account?

Stockity utilizes a standard know-your-customer (KYC) process to verify your identity. You must provide personal information such as your full legal name or government ID. Stockity uses third-party verification services to confirm the details you provide match those on file for your identity.

The account verification process on Stockity is automatic and takes only 10 minutes. You need to follow the instructions and upload the documents requested by Stockity.

Ensuring Account Safety with 2FA

To keep your Stockity account secure, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) which requires both your password and an authentication code sent to your phone or email. You should also use a unique, complex password for your Stockity account. Never share your account login or password details with anyone.

Is Stockity Safe or Scam?

When it comes to online platforms, it's crucial to prioritize safety and protect oneself from potential scams. To determine if Stockity is safe or a scam, it is advisable to conduct thorough research, read reviews from other users, and verify the platform's certifications and licenses. However, we can say for sure that Stockity adheres to the AML policy and takes the security of the funds and personal data of its users seriously.

Conclusion

Now that you have a solid understanding of how Stockity works and its affiliate program, you're ready to start. While trading does come with risks, Stockity's tools and resources, like trading strategies and indicators, can help give you an edge. The key is to start taking action - open your account and place your first trade today. Success in trading, as in life, comes to those willing to learn from both victories and losses. You've got this! Jump in and start

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)