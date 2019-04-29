close

HP 10 result 2019 declared, 60.79% students pass

 A total of 1.19 lakh students appeared for the examination of which 67,319 cleared.

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) Monday declared the Class 10 Board exam results.

Atharv Thakur of Geetanjli Public School, Hamirpur topped the Board exam by securing 691 out of 700 marks. 

This year, 60.79 per cent students passed the exam. A total of 1.19 lakh students appeared for the examination of which 67,319 cleared.

Girls outnumbered the pass percentage as 34,712 cleared the exam out of 53,388, whereas only 32,971 of total 57,352 boys passed the exam. 

A total of 6,395 students have got compartment.

The first three positions in the merit list were held by boys and out of the top 39 students, there was only one student from a government school, HPBoSE chairman Suresh Soni said.

He said 27 girls secured place in the merit list. 

