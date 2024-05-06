HPCET 2024: Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test Scheduled For May 10, Admit Cards Released

New Delhi: The HP CET exam 2024, conducted by Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), is set to take place on May 10. The release of the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET 2024 Exam) signifies the commencement of this year's examination season. Candidates anticipating participation in this crucial evaluation can now access their hall tickets via the official website himtu.ac.in. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to procure the HPCET Admit Card 2024.

To obtain the HPCET hall ticket 2024, candidates must utilize their login credentials. Within the login interface, they are required to specify the course for which they have submitted their applications.

The HPCET exam, a gateway for admission into Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharma), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) courses, is a significant milestone for aspiring students.

Scheduled for May 10 across various examination centers, the HPCET 2024 Exam will span different time slots. The exams for BTech and BPharmacy programs will commence from 9 am to 12:15 pm, while the MCA examination will be held from 9 am to 11 am. On the other hand, the MBA exam is scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Containing vital information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam center, date, and time, the HPCET 2024 admit card serves as an indispensable document. Candidates are reminded of the necessity to carry this admit card to the exam center, as failure to do so will result in denial of entry.

For those seeking guidance on downloading the HPCET 2024 Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website hetu.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the 'Events' tab on the homepage and locate the admit card link.

3. Enter the requisite login credentials, including the application number and password, and select the desired program.

4. Subsequently, the HPCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for future reference.