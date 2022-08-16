HSCAP Allotment Result 2022: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala released the HSCAP second allotment result 2022 on August 15, 2022. Students who have registered for Kerala plus one admission can check the HSCAP list on hscap.kerala.gov.in. By entering their credentials, they can use the candidate login to view the results of the allocation. The chosen candidates may apply for admission to Kerala+1 beginning at 10 am on August 16, 2022, and continuing until August 17, 2022, at 5 pm. Students who received an allocation letter in the second round of results for allocation can visit the school with their original certificates.

Those who are offered the first option under the merit quota must pay the cost and enroll permanently. Students who are allocated in the lower option may be admitted on a provisional basis. They can check the category-wise last rank details of each school they have applied to. On July 29, 2022, the board announced the results of the HSCAP trial allocation for 2022.

HSCAP Allotment result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the “Higher Secondary Admission’ link:

Click on the “Second Allotment Result” option.

The Kerala plus one second allotment result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Students who get an allocation but choose not to enroll will not be taken into account for supplemental allocations. For the additional stage, applicants who were not selected for allotment may reapply. On August 22, the third HSCAP allotment list for 2022 will be made public.