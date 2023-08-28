PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again affirmed his selfless dedication by expressing his lack of interest in assuming any leadership position within the recently established Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) formed by the opposition. Speaking in Patna alongside his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar stated, "I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just want to unite everyone."

When questioned about the possibility of him taking on the role of the convenor if offered, the Bihar CM stated, "I do not want to become anything. I don't have any such desire. Others will be made the convenor."

#WATCH | Patna | Ahead of the next meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai, when asked if he will accept the role of the Convener if offered, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just… pic.twitter.com/ffSFEkgHF4 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

These statements come ahead of the upcoming meeting of the INDIA alliance scheduled in Mumbai. Nitish Kumar, who played a crucial role in initiating the unity movement among opposition parties, reiterated that his focus remains solely on uniting the parties, emphasizing that he lacks personal ambitions.

Amidst speculations about the alliance's future strategies and the potential for more parties to join, Nitish Kumar maintained his commitment to the coalition's growth and success. He commented, "We will discuss the bloc's strategies for next year's general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. A few more political parties will join our coalition."

While his influence within the opposition grows, Nitish Kumar remains steadfast in his aspiration to ensure the alliance's triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although discussions circulate around his potential candidacy for the prime ministerial position, Nitish Kumar's primary goal remains leading the INDIA alliance to victory.

The upcoming Mumbai meeting, scheduled for August 31 and September 1, is anticipated to delve into the alliance's policies and strategies, further solidifying its course of action for the future. Among the various political discussions, Nitish Kumar's resolute commitment shines as a guiding light, focusing on unity and progress rather than personal gains.