Hyderabad: Excise Department Busts 'Whiskey Ice Cream Racket', Several Arrested

An ice cream parlour in Hyderabad has come under scrutiny after being caught serving whiskey-laced ice cream, leading to a raid by the city’s Excise Department.

Whiskey Ice Cream

The incident took place at Ariko Cafe Ice Cream Parlour, located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area. According to officials, the Ice Cream Parlour was discreetly offering whiskey-infused ice cream to select customers. This premium treat was a blend of traditional ice cream mixed with whiskey, giving it a boozy twist.

During the raid, authorities uncovered 23 pieces of the alcohol-laced ice cream, weighing a total of 11.5 kilograms. Sharath Chandra Reddy, the owner of the parlour, was identified as the person behind the creation of the whiskey-infused dessert. According to the investigation, he had been mixing 60 ml of whiskey into each kilogram of ice cream.

In addition to Reddy, two employees, Dayakar Reddy and Shobhan, were also involved in the operation. Both were charged with manufacturing the alcohol-laced ice cream. Their role in the production and sale of the adult-only dessert has now become the focus of further inquiry.

Social Media Promotion

To attract customers, the parlour reportedly promoted its whiskey-laced ice cream on social media, particularly on Facebook, targeting adults interested in trying this unconventional dessert. This marketing strategy helped them build a niche customer base.

A formal case has been registered against the individuals involved in the illegal sale of whiskey-infused ice cream, and further investigation is underway.